Bihar STET Registration 2025: New Application Dates To Be Released Soon, Details Here

Bihar STET Registration 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had postponed the online registration process for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 due to technical reasons. The registration had started from September 11 and was to continue until September 19 but was postponed on September 13, 2025. The board will announce the new dates for the registration process on its official website soon. Once started, candidates will be able to register for the teacher test on secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The examination is scheduled to be held from October 4 to October 25 and those who clear the examination will become an eligible teacher for their life.

Bihar Teacher Test 2025: How To Register For STET?

Visit the official website of the BSEB board - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on Bihar STET 2025 Registration.

Enter the required login credentials and other details.

You will be successfully registered for the test.

Who Can Apply For STET 2025?

To be eligible for Secondary level teacher positions (For classes 9 and 10, candidates who have a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) and a graduation or postgraduation degree with minimum of 50 per cent marks in the concerned subject. Joint courses such as BA-B.Ed. or B.Sc.-B.Ed are also accepted.

For Higher Secondary level, candidates must have a postgraduation in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and a B.Ed. qualification.

When Will Dates Be Announced?

While BSEB has not given any official statement, candidates can expect the new dates for STET-2025 to be announced soon on the official website. The result is expected to be released in the November 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on the STET examination.