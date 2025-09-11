Bihar STET 2025: Registration Process Begins Today, Check Steps To Apply

Bihar STET 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 today. Interested candidates can register by visiting the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to submit the application is September 19.

To be eligible for the exam, candidates must hold a graduation degree with at least 50% marks from a recognised university.

Bihar STET 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the Bihar STET 2025 link on the homepage

Enter the registration details and submit

Sign in using the generated credentials

Fill out the application form and pay the fee

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Take a printout for future reference

Application Fee

For Unreserved/EWS/OBC category: Rs 960 (Paper 1 or Paper 2), ₹1,440 (both papers)

For SC/ST/PwBD category: Rs 760 (Paper 1 or Paper 2), ₹1,140 (both papers)

The fee can be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official BSEB website and check the detailed notification here.