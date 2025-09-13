Bihar STET 2025: Application Process Postponed, New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Bihar STET 2025 Application Process: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced that the online application process for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 had been postponed due to technical reasons. As per the earlier official notification, the registration window was scheduled to remain open from September 11 to September 19.

In an official statement, BSEB said, "Those awaiting the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), 2025 are informed that the date for filling the online examination application form, earlier scheduled from September 11 to September 19, 2025, has been postponed immediately due to technical reasons. Information regarding the revised schedule will be provided separately soon."

Candidates who qualify in STET 2025 will be eligible to apply for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE)-4 and subsequent teacher recruitment drives in the state.

The STET 2025 examination will be held from October 4 to October 25 and results are expected on November 1, 2025. Successful candidates in Paper 1 and Paper 2 will receive a lifetime-valid STET certificate, which is the mandatory eligibility requirement for teaching positions in Bihar's government secondary and higher secondary schools.

Examination Structure

Paper 1 (Secondary Level): For classes 9 and 10.

Paper 2 (Higher Secondary Level): For classes 11 and 12.

Subjects in Paper 1 include Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Bengali, Maithili, Arabic, Persian, Bhojpuri, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Physical Education, Music, Fine Arts, and Dance.

Subjects in Paper 2 cover Hindi, Urdu, English, Sanskrit, Bengali, Maithili, Magahi, Arabic, Persian, Bhojpuri, Pali, Prakrit, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Philosophy, Psychology, Home Science, Commerce, Computer Science, Agriculture, and Music.

Eligibility Criteria

Paper 1 (Secondary): Graduation or postgraduation in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks, along with a BEd degree. Integrated courses such as BA-B.Ed. or B.Sc.-B.Ed. are also accepted.

Paper 2 (Higher Secondary): Postgraduation in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50% marks and a B.Ed. qualification. Integrated M.Ed. programs are also valid under NCTE norms. Commerce postgraduates may apply across all commerce-related subjects.

Agriculture applicants must hold both undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications in the discipline. For Music, a postgraduate degree or equivalent in music education is required.

Age Limit

The maximum age is 37 years. Women, OBC, and EBC candidates are entitled to a relaxation of three years, while SC/ST candidates receive a relaxation of up to five years.

Special Provision For Computer Science

Applicants for Computer Science are exempted from the B.Ed. requirement if they hold degrees such as B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT, MCA, M.Sc. (Computer Science), or equivalent qualifications. DOEACC diplomas (Levels A, B, or C) combined with a postgraduate degree are also recognised.

Key Dates

Original Application Window: September 11-19, 2025 (postponed).

Revised Application Dates: To be announced.

Exam Dates: October 4-25, 2025.

Result Declaration: November 1, 2025.

The Bihar STET is a key eligibility test for aspiring secondary and higher secondary teachers in government schools. With the application process postponed, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates while continuing their exam preparation.