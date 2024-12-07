BSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2025: Datesheet And Revised Rewards Announced

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the datesheet for the Class 10 board exams. Students can access the schedule by visiting the BSEB's official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebmatric.org. According to the datesheet, the Class 10 board exams will be conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2025. Practical examinations are scheduled to take place from January 10 to January 20, 2025.

Key Dates For BSEB 2025

The BSEB 10th Admit Card will be available from January 8 to January 15, 2025.

The BSEB 12th Admit Card can be downloaded between January 21 and January 31, 2025.

In the previous academic year, the Matric exams for 2024 were held from February 14 to February 23 in two shifts: morning (9am to 12.45pm) and afternoon.

Increased Rewards For Top Performers

The BSEB has announced a significant increase in prize money for top-ranking students in both Intermediate and Matriculation exams starting from 2025. The revised awards are as follows:

First Rank: Rs 2 lakh (previously Rs 1 lakh)

Second Rank: Rs 1.5 lakh (previously Rs 75,000)

Third Rank: Rs 1 lakh (previously Rs 50,000)

Fourth to Tenth Rank (Matriculation): Rs 20,000 (previously Rs10,000)

Fourth and Fifth Rank (Intermediate): Rs 30,000 each (previously Rs 15,000)

In addition to cash prizes, all awardees will receive a laptop, certificate, and medal, continuing the tradition of previous years.

Enhanced Scholarship Programme

The Board has also upgraded the "Bihar School Examination Board Deshratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Medha Scholarship" programme starting from 2025.