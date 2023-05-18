BSE Odisha Result 2023: Over 96% Students Clear Class 10 Exam, Girls Outshine Boys

Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur recorded the highest pass percentage in Odisha Class 10 exam.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha declared the results of Class 10 board exam on Wednesday. The result was announced by state Education Minister Pramila Malik. The Class 10 exams were conducted from March 10 to March 17.

This year, 96.4 per cent of the students have cleared the examination, which is better that last year's 90.55 per cent.

BSE officials said that students can check their results by visiting the official website bseodisha.ac.in. Students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth and the result will be displayed. They can download the result and keep it with them. The students will get their official marksheets from their respective schools later.

Students can also get their examination results through SMS.

This year, girls have performer better than boys in BSE Odisha result 2023. The pass percentage of girl students stand at 97.05% while 95.75% male students passed the exam.

Of the total pass students, 4,158 students got the grade A1, 29,838 were awarded A2, 77,567 got B1 and 11,8750 students were accorded the B2 grade, Ms Malik said.

The minister also said that 3,222 schools have recorded 100 per cent results. As per the state board release, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.99 in Odisha, while tribal-dominated Malkangiri district reported the lowest pass percentage of 92.68 per cent.

More than 5.32 lakh students registered for the Odisha class 10 examinations 2023 this year.

BSE, Odisha conducts six assessments for class 10 students which includes four formative assessments (FAs) and two summative assessments (SAs). The examinations held from March 10 to March 17 were Summative Assessment 2 (SA-2).