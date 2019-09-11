British Council trains festival sector professionals in Assam

The British Council, in association with the Assam government, has launched a course to enhance skills of professionals associated with festivals in the country, an official said.

Department of Cultural Affairs of the Assam government is part of the three-day ''Festivals for the Future'' course.

"It is a novel initiative to make the festival sector more professional," state Cultural Secretary Madhurima Barua Sen said while inaugurating it on Tuesday.

Madhurima Barua Sen said several festivals are celebrated in Assam and people associated with them will be benefited by the course.

"The initiative is British Council's new arts programme focused on supporting long-term development and economic empowerment of India''s emerging festival sector," British Council Director (east and northeast) Debanjan Chakrabarti said.

He said the initiative will enable professionals associated with the sector to learn from their counterparts from across the globe.

Mr Chakrabarti said 24 artists from nine states across India have taken part in the course.

He said the course will enable the participants to network, explore their festival's creative vision, share knowledge and expertise and discuss challenges relevant to the growing festival sector in the country.

The course is facilitated by leading experts from the UK, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.