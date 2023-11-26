BPSC TRE Phase 2 Exam Schedule 2023 Announced, Check Details

The examination will be held from December 7 to December 16, 2023.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the schedule for the BPSC TRE 2nd Phase Exam 2023. Candidates can check the timetable for the second phase of the School Teacher and Headmaster Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2023 on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. The examination will be held from December 7 to December 16, 2023, from 12 noon to 2.30pm. The BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) is being conducted to fill a total of 1,21,370 School Teacher vacancies in the second phase.



The online application process for the School Teacher and Headmaster recruitment of the second phase began on November 10 and will close on November 25, 2023. Those who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website.

BPSC Exam Schedule 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Choose the examination program option on the homepage.

Open the displayed PDF on the screen.

The exam schedule will be visible.

Review and download the exam schedule.

Bihar School Teacher Phase 2 Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply