BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Final Answer Key Released, Here's How To Check

BPSC TRE 2023: Candidates can calculate scores by comparing their answers with the final key.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The results of the BPSC School Teacher 2023 recruitment will be determined based on this official answer key. The commission is expected to announce the results of the Bihar TRE 2023 this week. Previously, the deadline for downloading the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet was extended from October 10 to October 15, 2023.

BPSC initially published the answer key for the Bihar TRE 2023 on September 2, 2023, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise concerns from September 5 to September 7, 2023, through the official website. The Teacher Recruitment Exam conducted by BPSC took place on August 24, 25, and 26, and it featured objective and multiple-choice questions.

The qualifying criteria for the Bihar TRE 2023 vary based on different categories:

General Category: 40%

Backward Classes: 36.5%

Scheduled Caste (SC): 34%

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 34%

Women: 32%

Disabled (Divyang): 32%

These percentages indicate the minimum marks required for candidates in each respective category to pass the Bihar TRE 2023. Candidates can calculate their scores by comparing their responses to the Bihar TRE 2023 final answer key. Each correct answer is worth one mark, and there is no negative marking.



The BPSC conducted an examination to fill a total of 170,461 teaching posts.

To access and download the BPSC TRE Final Answer Key for 2023, follow these steps: