BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Final Answer Key Released, Here's How To Check

BPSC TRE 2023: Candidates can calculate scores by comparing their answers with the final key.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The results of the BPSC School Teacher 2023 recruitment will be determined based on this official answer key. The commission is expected to announce the results of the Bihar TRE 2023 this week. Previously, the deadline for downloading the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet was extended from October 10 to October 15, 2023.
BPSC initially published the answer key for the Bihar TRE 2023 on September 2, 2023, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise concerns from September 5 to September 7, 2023, through the official website. The Teacher Recruitment Exam conducted by BPSC took place on August 24, 25, and 26, and it featured objective and multiple-choice questions.
The qualifying criteria for the Bihar TRE 2023 vary based on different categories:
General Category: 40%
Backward Classes: 36.5%
Scheduled Caste (SC): 34%
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 34%
Women: 32%
Disabled (Divyang): 32%
These percentages indicate the minimum marks required for candidates in each respective category to pass the Bihar TRE 2023. Candidates can calculate their scores by comparing their responses to the Bihar TRE 2023 final answer key. Each correct answer is worth one mark, and there is no negative marking.
The BPSC conducted an examination to fill a total of 170,461 teaching posts.
To access and download the BPSC TRE Final Answer Key for 2023, follow these steps:
- Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Navigate to the section on the website dedicated to "Answer Keys" or "Results."
- Within the Answer Key section, locate and click on the link for the Final Answer Key of the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE).
- If there are multiple TRE exams listed, you may need to specify the one you took.
- Click on the provided link to download the final answer key. It is usually available in PDF format, which you can save to your device.
- Open the downloaded PDF file to cross-check and confirm your answers using the official key to calculate your score.