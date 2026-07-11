BPSC Issues Key Advisory For Assistant Prosecution Officer Exam Candidates

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued an important advisory for candidates appearing in the Assistant Prosecution Officer Preliminary Competitive Examination, scheduled for July 15, 2026.

The Commission said that the photographs and signatures uploaded by some candidates in their online application forms were found to be unclear, unreadable or blank. Such candidates have been directed to submit the prescribed documents and supporting evidence to the Centre Superintendent at their allotted examination centre on the day of the examination.

According to the advisory, affected candidates must carry a duly filled declaration form available on the BPSC website, with a colour photograph attested by a Gazetted Officer affixed at the designated place. They must also sign the declaration in both Hindi and English.

Candidates have also been asked to bring two colour photographs attested by a Gazetted Officer. One photograph must be pasted on the e-admit card at the designated space, while the second should be affixed on the office copy of the admit card in the presence of the Centre Superintendent.

In addition, candidates must carry the same identity proof mentioned in their online application, such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or Driving Licence, for verification. The Commission said candidates will be permitted to appear for the examination only after the Centre Superintendent verifies the submitted documents, photographs and identity proof. It also clarified that admit cards will not be sent by post.

The prescribed declaration form is available on the official BPSC website.

In a separate notice, the Commission announced a mechanism for reporting examination-related irregularities or misconduct. Candidates who appear for the Assistant Prosecution Officer Preliminary Competitive Examination can submit complaints regarding any irregularity or malpractice at their allotted examination centre or examination hall through the "GRIEVANCE" option on the BPSC Online Application Portal by logging in with their username and password.

The Commission said complaints must be filed as early as possible and no later than 48 hours after the conclusion of the examination. Each complaint must be accompanied by an affidavit and supporting evidence. Complaints submitted without an affidavit, evidence or adequate details will not be considered.

Candidates have been advised to clearly mention the nature of the alleged irregularity or misconduct, the time of the incident, supporting evidence and, if known, the names of the persons involved to facilitate a prompt and effective inquiry.

The BPSC clarified that only candidates who appeared in the examination can lodge complaints. It warned that appropriate action will be taken against candidates found submitting false, baseless, misleading or fabricated complaints.

According to the Commission, complaints received through the grievance mechanism will be investigated within 72 hours by the District Magistrate, Centre Superintendent, designated Executive Magistrate or the district nodal officer. The inquiry will be based on the evidence submitted by candidates, CCTV footage from the examination centre, and statements of invigilators, after which a report will be submitted to the Commission.