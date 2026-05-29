Preparing For BPSC Exams 2026? Application Deadline For Prelims Ends On May 31

BPSC Prelims 2026: Candidates preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations in 2026 have only three days left, including today, to apply for the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The last date to submit online applications is May 31, 2026.

According to the Bihar Public Service Commission, more than 3 lakh applications had already been received till May 28, reflecting strong interest among aspirants for the state-level recruitment examination.

Eligible and interested candidates who have not yet applied can complete the registration process through the official BPSC website before the deadline.

The Preliminary examination is the first stage of the selection process. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the Main examination. Those clearing the mains will be called for an interview, following which the final merit list will be prepared for appointments across various departments of the Bihar government.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,189 vacancies across various departments of the Bihar government.

Meanwhile, the commission has also issued a corrigendum regarding vacancies under the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department, Bihar. As per the revised notification, the number of vacancies for the posts of Lower Registrar/Joint Lower Registrar has been increased from three to six.

The revised vacancy distribution includes seats reserved under various categories, including unreserved, economically weaker section (EWS), backward class, and women categories. The minimum age prescribed for the post is 22 years.

BPSC clarified that with the latest revision, the total number of vacancies under the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination now stands at 1,189. All other conditions mentioned in the original advertisement issued on May 5, 2026, will remain unchanged.

The corrigendum was issued by the Examination Controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna.