BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released: Check Detailed Exam Schedule Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released its BPSC Exam Calendar 2026. It gives candidates a tentative timeline for many upcoming recruitment exams. The schedule includes important exams such as the 72nd Integrated CCE, Project Manager, Auditor and other posts. The latest calendar will help aspirants plan their preparation, revision and mock tests according to the expected exam dates. Candidates should also remember that the dates mentioned by BPSC are tentative and may change. The commission has previously issued exam calendars with tentative schedules.
BPSC Exam Calendar 2026: Important Exam Dates
The important examinations and their tentative preliminary dates are given below:
|Examination
|Vacancies
|Exam Date
|71st Integrated CCE
|1298
|September 13, 2025
|Lower Division Clerk
|26
|September 20, 2025
|Project Manager
|9
|October 4, 2026
|Audior
|102
|July 5, 2026
|Research Officer
|3
|July 15, 2026
|33rd Bihar Judicial Services
|173
|May 30, 2026
|Prosecution Officer
|300
|July 15, 2026
|72nd Integrated CCE
|1189
|October 25, 2026
BPSC 72nd CCE Exam Date 2026
As per the BPSC Exam Calendar 2026, the prelims exam for the 72nd Integrated CCE is scheduled to be held on October 25, 2026. The recruitment is being conducted for 1,189 vacancies.
The 72nd CCE is one of the major examinations in the BPSC recruitment schedule. The 71st Integrated CCE is also part of the latest schedule. Its preliminary examination was conducted on September 13, 2025, for 1,298 vacancies, while the mains examination was held in April 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the mains should regularly check the official BPSC website for the result and further recruitment updates.