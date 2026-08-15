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BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released: Check Detailed Exam Schedule Here

BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 has been released, including dates for the 72nd CCE and other recruitment exams. Check the detailed schedule to prepare for exams.

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BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released: Check Detailed Exam Schedule Here
BPSC has released the tentative 2026 examination schedule.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released its BPSC Exam Calendar 2026. It gives candidates a tentative timeline for many upcoming recruitment exams. The schedule includes important exams such as the 72nd Integrated CCE, Project Manager, Auditor and other posts. The latest calendar will help aspirants plan their preparation, revision and mock tests according to the expected exam dates. Candidates should also remember that the dates mentioned by BPSC are tentative and may change. The commission has previously issued exam calendars with tentative schedules.

BPSC Exam Calendar 2026: Important Exam Dates

The important examinations and their tentative preliminary dates are given below:

ExaminationVacanciesExam Date
71st Integrated CCE1298September 13, 2025
Lower Division Clerk26September 20, 2025
Project Manager 9October 4, 2026
Audior102July 5, 2026
Research Officer3July 15, 2026
33rd Bihar Judicial Services 173May 30, 2026
Prosecution Officer 300July 15, 2026
72nd Integrated CCE 1189October 25, 2026

BPSC 72nd CCE Exam Date 2026

As per the BPSC Exam Calendar 2026, the prelims exam for the 72nd Integrated CCE is scheduled to be held on October 25, 2026. The recruitment is being conducted for 1,189 vacancies.

The 72nd CCE is one of the major examinations in the BPSC recruitment schedule. The 71st Integrated CCE is also part of the latest schedule. Its preliminary examination was conducted on September 13, 2025, for 1,298 vacancies, while the mains examination was held in April 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the mains should regularly check the official BPSC website for the result and further recruitment updates.

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