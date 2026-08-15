BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released: Check Detailed Exam Schedule Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released its BPSC Exam Calendar 2026. It gives candidates a tentative timeline for many upcoming recruitment exams. The schedule includes important exams such as the 72nd Integrated CCE, Project Manager, Auditor and other posts. The latest calendar will help aspirants plan their preparation, revision and mock tests according to the expected exam dates. Candidates should also remember that the dates mentioned by BPSC are tentative and may change. The commission has previously issued exam calendars with tentative schedules.

BPSC Exam Calendar 2026: Important Exam Dates

The important examinations and their tentative preliminary dates are given below:

Examination Vacancies Exam Date 71st Integrated CCE 1298 September 13, 2025 Lower Division Clerk 26 September 20, 2025 Project Manager 9 October 4, 2026 Audior 102 July 5, 2026 Research Officer 3 July 15, 2026 33rd Bihar Judicial Services 173 May 30, 2026 Prosecution Officer 300 July 15, 2026 72nd Integrated CCE 1189 October 25, 2026

BPSC 72nd CCE Exam Date 2026

As per the BPSC Exam Calendar 2026, the prelims exam for the 72nd Integrated CCE is scheduled to be held on October 25, 2026. The recruitment is being conducted for 1,189 vacancies.

The 72nd CCE is one of the major examinations in the BPSC recruitment schedule. The 71st Integrated CCE is also part of the latest schedule. Its preliminary examination was conducted on September 13, 2025, for 1,298 vacancies, while the mains examination was held in April 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the mains should regularly check the official BPSC website for the result and further recruitment updates.