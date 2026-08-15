BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026 Postponed Exam To Be Held On October 25

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary Examination, which was postponed earlier, will now be conducted on October 25, 2026. The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on July 26.

The commission has also released an updated exam calendar for 2026, outlining the tentative schedule for various recruitment examinations, including the 72nd CCE, Auditor, Research Officer, Prosecution Officer, and other posts.

According to the exam calendar dated August 14, 2026, the BPSC 72nd CCE Preliminary Examination will be held on October 25, 2026. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1,189 vacancies.

The commission has clarified that all dates mentioned in the calendar are tentative and subject to change. The schedule includes the dates for preliminary examinations, mains or written examinations, interviews, and final results, wherever applicable.

BPSC 72nd CCE 2026

The BPSC 72nd CCE Preliminary Examination is scheduled for October 25, 2026. The recruitment process is being conducted for 1,189 vacancies.

The commission has not specified the dates for the declaration of the preliminary examination result, the mains examination or the interview.

BPSC 71st CCE

The 71st Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) was held on September 13, 2025. According to the calendar, its preliminary examination result was scheduled for November 2025. The main examination was scheduled for April 2026, with the result expected between August and September 2026. The interview is scheduled for September 2026.

Other BPSC Exams

The updated calendar also provides tentative schedules for several other recruitment examinations.

Auditor, Panchayati Raj Department: The Preliminary Examination was held on July 5, 2026, and its result is scheduled for August 2026. The recruitment is for 102 vacancies.

Research Officer, Revenue Department: The Preliminary Examination was held on July 15, 2026, and the result is scheduled for August 2026. There are three vacancies.

Prosecution Officer: The Preliminary Examination was held on July 15, 2026, and the result is scheduled for September 2026. The recruitment is for 300 vacancies.

Project Manager, Industry Department: The Preliminary Examination is scheduled for October 4, 2026, for nine vacancies.

33rd Bihar Judicial Services: The Preliminary Examination was held on May 30, 2026, for 173 vacancies. Further dates are yet to be decided. The calendar notes that the recruitment process is subject to stay orders from the Supreme Court.

Lower Division Clerk: The Preliminary Examination was held on September 20, 2025. The typing test is scheduled for January 2026, while the final result date is yet to be decided.

Two-Phase Exams: Written Examination And Interview

The calendar also lists recruitment examinations conducted through a written examination and interview. These include Assistant Professor (Physics), Assistant Curator/Research and Publication Officer/Assistant Director, and Lecturer in Mining Engineering in government polytechnic and government women's polytechnic institutes.

For recruitments for which the written examinations and interviews have already been completed, the commission has listed the expected or published dates of the final results.

The calendar also includes several other recruitments conducted through written examinations and interviews, including posts under the Bihar State Pollution Control Board, the Labour Resources Department, the Food and Consumer Protection Department, and other departments.

Other Recruitment Exams

The updated calendar covers recruitment processes conducted under different examination patterns, including three-phase examinations involving the Preliminary Test, mains examination, and interview; two-phase examinations involving the Preliminary Test and mains examination; examinations conducted only through written tests; and recruitments based solely on interviews.

The commission has also listed the tentative schedule and status of recruitments such as the Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Education Development Officer, TRE 4.0, Assistant Professor, Boiler Inspector, Factory Inspector, Assistant Engineer, and other posts.

Several recruitments are marked as TBD (To Be Decided), while the calendar also mentions processes affected by court orders, departmental directions, document verification, and other administrative requirements.

The BPSC has advised candidates to treat all dates mentioned in the calendar as tentative. Candidates should regularly check the commission's official website for detailed notifications, examination schedules, and any subsequent changes.