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BPSC Postpones Preliminary Exam Scheduled For July 26, Check Details Here

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Postponed: The Commission said the revised examination date will be announced shortly through an official notification. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the BPSC website for the latest updates regarding the examination schedule.

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BPSC Postpones Preliminary Exam Scheduled For July 26, Check Details Here
BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Postponed: The Commission did not specify the reason behind the postponement.

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Postponed: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, which was scheduled to be held on July 26, 2026, due to unavoidable reasons.

In an official notice issued on Saturday, the Commission stated that the preliminary examination, originally slated for Sunday, July 26, has been deferred. BPSC, however, did not specify the reason behind the postponement.

The Commission said the revised examination date will be announced shortly through an official notification. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the BPSC website for the latest updates regarding the examination schedule.

In an official notice issued on July 10, the Commission announced that the BPSC 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary Exam would be held on July 26 from 12pm to 2pm across districts in the state.

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