BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How, When To Raise Objections

BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims, held on 12 September 2025. Candidates can access the answer key on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, and raise objections if they find discrepancies in questions or answers.



The answer key is available in series-wise PDF format and can be downloaded without logging in. However, candidates wishing to challenge the General Knowledge section must log in using their username and password.

How To Download BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025

Visit the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link titled "71st CCE Provisional Answer Keys" on the homepage

The series-wise answer key PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save the General Knowledge answer key for reference

Here's the direct link to acess the answer key

Objection Window and Process

Candidates can raise objections to the General Knowledge answer key from 21 to 27 September 2025.

The process requires:

Logging in to the BPSC portal with registered credentials

Submitting valid supporting documents for each objection

Paying a fee of Rs 250 per question challenged

This process ensures transparency and accuracy in evaluation. A team of experts will review all objections before the commission publishes the final answer key.

Here's the official notice

Using the provisional answer key, candidates can estimate their scores based on the official marking scheme, helping them assess their performance ahead of the final results.