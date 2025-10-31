BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025: Final Answer Key Released, Download Directly Here

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 71st Combined Civil Services (CCE) preliminary examination final answer key today, October 31, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key on the official website of the commission - bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Download Link - "BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Final Answer Keys Download"

The OMR sheets of candidates for the 71st CCE prelims have also been released along with the answer key, students can download it on the official website under the "Important Announcements" section.

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Answer Key: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website of the commission - bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Important Notice" link beside the " Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination - Final Answer Keys" section.

The answer key will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

This year's 71st CCE aims to fill 1,264 vacancies across various government departments. Notably, in June 2025, the commission added 14 additional DSP posts.

The recruitment process consists of three stages: the preliminary examination, the main examination, and the interview.

Candidates who clear the preliminary stage become eligible for the mains. The prelims were objective in nature, held for a duration of 2 hours, and had 150 questions. One-third of the marks were deductible for wrong answers.