BPSC 71st Prelims On September 13; Key Guidelines Issued For Candidates

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on September 13. The exam will be held from 12 noon to 2 PM across 912 centres in 37 districts of the state.

The Commission has advised candidates to reach their allotted centres two-and-a-half hours before the exam begings. Entry to exam centres will begin at 9:30 AM, and no candidate will be allowed inside after 11 AM. Candidates will be allowed to leave only after the exam concludes.

The Commission has strictly prohibited mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth devices, smart watches, electronic pens, pagers, and other electronic gadgets inside exam centres. Any candidate found in possession of such items or involved in misconduct will face strict action, including cancellation of candidature and debarment from BPSC exams for up to five years.

The exam will follow a negative marking system. One-third marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Use of markers, white fluid, blades, or erasers to alter answers will also be treated as multiple responses and penalised accordingly.

BPSC has further warned that candidates spreading rumours or misleading information about the examination may face a ban of up to three years from its recruitment process. Additionally, those found using unfair means may face action under the Bihar Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The Commission has urged candidates to rely only on official notifications available on its website for authentic information.