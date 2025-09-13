BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Today; Entry Rules, Prohibited Items You Must Know

BPSC 71st Preliminary Exam 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination today, September 13. The exam is scheduled from 12 noon to 2 PM across 912 centres in 37 districts of the state.

The Commission has instructed candidates to reach their allotted centres well in advance. Entry began at 9:30 AM, and no candidate will be allowed inside after 11 AM. Candidates will only be permitted to leave once the exam concludes at 2 PM.

What's Allowed And What's Not

BPSC has prohibited candidates from carrying mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, electronic pens, pagers, or any other electronic gadgets inside the exam centre. Violation of this rule may lead to cancellation of candidature and a ban of up to five years from future BPSC examinations.

The use of markers, white fluid, blades, or erasers to alter answers will also be treated as multiple responses and penalised accordingly.

Marking Scheme

The exam will follow a negative marking system. One-third of the marks will be deducted for every incorrect response.

Warning Against Rumours

The Commission has warned candidates against believing or spreading rumours, especially on social media, regarding exam arrangements, CCTV surveillance, jammers, question papers, or paper leaks. Any attempt to mislead others or spread misinformation may attract a ban of up to three years from the recruitment process.

Those caught using unfair means will face strict action under the Bihar Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

BPSC has urged candidates to rely solely on official notifications available on its website for authentic updates. Candidates are also advised to immediately report any instance of misconduct, malpractice, or misleading information to the local police, district administration, or the Commission.