CBSE Class 12th Home Science Paper 'Moderate', Say Experts

CBSE class 12 Home Science exam concluded today

CBSE concluded the Home Science examination for class 12 students today. Home Science is usually considered to be a scoring paper. The Home Science paper today was of moderate difficulty and the paper pattern was different than the conventional pattern set in last few years. This year the Home Science question paper was set according to the new exam pattern set by CBSE.

The question paper was divided in sections and had internal choice for some questions too. The internal choice option was to the advantage of students.

The questions were from the syllabus prescribed by CBSE and there was a good mix of direct and application based questions.

Pushpa Balyan, HOD, Home Science Department, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt, said that majority of the questions were application based and along the expected lines. However, some questions required high order thinking skills.

On the whole, she said, it was a balanced question paper and achieving a good score should not be a constraint for those who have covered the whole syllabus.

CBSE will now conduct examination for Computer Science tomorrow. The last exam for CBSE class 12 is on April 4 when the board will be conducting exams for Philosophy, Entrepreneurship, Human Rights and Gender Studies, Theatre Studies, and Library and Information Science.

