BMC Clerk Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins for 1,846 Posts, Check Details

BMC Clerk Recruitment 2024: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started accepting online applications for the recruitment of Clerks. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official BMC website at portal.mcgm.gov.in. The deadline to register for the post is September 8, 2024.

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 1,846 Executive Assistant positions.

Clerk Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply for BMC

Go to the official website, portal.mcgm.gov.in

Click on the "Careers" or "Prospectus" section on the homepage

Click on "Online Application Form for Executive Assistant (Previous Designation:Clerk)" on the next page

Select the "Registration" button and fill out the form

Click "Submit" and save the form

Take a printout for future reference

The official notification in Marathi reads: "All candidates (including backward class candidates) who satisfy the age limit and other eligibility criteria prescribed for unreserved (open) general posts are considered eligible for recommendation. Reserved category candidates should apply for posts available in their category. However, it is mandatory to accurately mention their original category information in the application."

BMC Clerk Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the posts must pay a fee of Rs 1,000. However, applicants from the reserved category are required to pay a reduced fee of Rs 900. Please note that the fee is non-refundable.

BMC Clerk Recruitment 2024: Reservation

Female: 30%

Ex-Servicemen: 15%

Project Victims: 5%

Affected by Earthquakes: 2%

Players: 5%

Part-time Graduates (Educated Unemployed): 10%

Orphans: 1%

Disabled: 4%

BMC Clerk Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

For Unreserved (Open) category candidates, the age must be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 38 years. However, for Backward Category candidates, the age must be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 43 years.