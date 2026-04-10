BITSAT 2026 Exam: Session 1 Admit Card Out Today, Check Download Link, Details Here

BITSAT 2026 Admit Card: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani will release the admit card for the BITSAT 2026 Session 1 examination today, April 10, 2026. Candidates who have registered for Session 1 can download their admit cards from the official website at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

The BITSAT 2026 Session 1 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 15 and April 16, 2026.

How to Download the BITSAT 2026 Admit Card?

Visit the official website: admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in

Click on the Session 1 Admit Card link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Details Mentioned On The Admit Card

Candidate's Name

Application Number and roll number

Photograph and Signature

Exam date and Shift Timing

Test centre name and address

Reporting Time

In case of any errors on the admit card, candidates must immediately contact the institute at 01596-255294.

Official Website Direct Link

Download Link

BITSAT Session 2 Details

The registration process for BITSAT 2026 Session 2 will be open from April 20 to May 2, 2026. The Session 2 examination is scheduled to be held on May 24, 25, and 26, 2026 and the admit card is expected to be released in the second week of May 2026.

Candidates appearing for BITSAT 2026 will, based on their scores, be eligible to apply for admission to First Degree programmes - B.E., M.Sc., and B.Pharm. - offered across the Indian campuses of BITS Pilani for the full duration of the courses. They will also have the opportunity to apply for select 2+2 joint collaborative programmes offered by BITS Pilani in partnership with reputed international universities in Australia and the USA.