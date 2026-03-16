BITSAT 2026 Exam: Session 1 Registration Ends Today, Here's How To Apply

BITSAT 2026 Registration: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani will close the registration window for BITSAT 2026 today, March 16, 2026, at 5 pm. Candidates interested in seeking admission to undergraduate engineering (B.E.), pharmacy (B.Pharm), and M.Sc. programmes at BITS Pilani campuses can apply for the test on the official website of the institute - admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from March 18 to March 20, 2026.

The BITSAT 2026 Session 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 15 to April 17, 2026.

How To Apply For BITSAT 2026?

Visit the official website admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Apply for BITSAT 2026" and then select the "Register" link.

After registering, you will receive a system-generated unique 8-digit Application Number (User ID) and password.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number for validation.

Enter the details as required and pay the fees.

Your application for the session 1 test will be successfully submitted.

Candidates must ensure that the details entered - including name, date of birth, mobile number, email address, gender, and test city preferences - are correct, as these cannot be changed later.

The application fee for Session 1 is Rs. 3,600 for male candidates and Rs. 3,100 for female and transgender candidates.

Candidates can also apply for the second session during the Session 1 application process. Session 2 will be held from May 24 to May 26, 2026, and the application process will be open from April 20 to May 2, 2026.

Candidates appearing for BITSAT 2026 will, based on their scores, be eligible to apply for admission to First Degree programmes - B.E., M.Sc., and B.Pharm. - offered across the Indian campuses of BITS Pilani for the full duration of the courses. They will also have the opportunity to apply for select 2+2 joint collaborative programmes offered by BITS Pilani in partnership with reputed international universities in Australia and the USA.