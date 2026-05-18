BITSAT Admit Card 2026 For Session 2 Expected To Be Out On May 22, Here's How To Download?

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani is expected to release the BITSAT Admit Card 2026 for Session 2 on May 22 at its official admission portal. Candidates who have registered for the second session of the entrance exam will be able to access their hall tickets online by using their application number and password. Students will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without the admit card. Candidates must also carry a valid photo ID proof.

How To Download BITSAT Admit Card 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official BITS admission portal at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the "BITSAT Admit Card 2026" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Login using the BITSAT application number and password.

Step 4: After logging in, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take multiple printouts for future use.

Important Details Mentioned on BITSAT Admit Card 2026

The hall ticket will include the following important details:

Candidate's name

Application number

Exam date and shift timing

Reporting time

Test centre name and address

Photograph and signature

The BITSAT Session 2 admit card will remain available online till the day of the examination. As per the revised schedule, the BITSAT 2026 Session 2 exam will be conducted from May 25 to May 27.

Candidates should remember that soft copies of the admit card will not be accepted at the examination centres. Only printed copies will be considered valid. Students are advised to reach the test centre before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket.