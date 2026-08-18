Bihar Teacher Recruitment Notification Expected Today For 32,388 Vacancies As Per Sources

BPSC TRE 4: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4 notification today, according to sources. As per the official source, the recruitment advertisement for TRE 4 will be issued by the commission by the evening. Meanwhile, students in Bihar are staging a protest in Patna today regarding this matter. Student leader Dilip had announced earlier that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike on August 18 to demand the resignation of Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, the release of the notification for TRE 4, and action regarding irregularities in other examinations.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on July 29 had announced that the Education Department has sent a requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the recruitment of 32,388 teachers under the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.

As per reports, students have long been demanding the release of the TRE 4 notification. They had previously taken to the streets on the very day the state's education minister Mithilesh Tiwari assumed office. Now, they have decided to resort to an indefinite hunger strike.

Dilip had earlier stated that a meeting of students preparing for various competitive examinations was held on August 13. It was decided that the indefinite hunger strike would commence at Gardanibagh on August 18. He warned that if the government does not meet their demands within five days of the strike's commencement, they will march towards the Legislative Assembly, while the hunger strike at Gardanibagh will continue.

According to the chief minister's announcement, the vacancies are allocated across different school levels as follows:

Classes 1 to 5: 3,847 posts

Classes 6 to 8: 8,563 posts

Classes 9 to 10: 3,877 posts

Classes 11 to 12: 16,101 posts

Sharing the update on July 29 via his official X handle, Choudhary described the move as a "historic gift" for the youth of Bihar and said it marks an important step towards strengthening the state's education system while creating employment opportunities.