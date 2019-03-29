Bihar Board Likely To Announce 12th Result Tomorrow

Bihar Board 12th result will be announced tomorrow

Bihar Board Result 2019: Bihar Board class 12th result will be declared tomorrow. According to several reports, the result for Bihar Board inter exam will be released tomorrow at 1 pm. Board examination for both class 10th and 12th concluded in Bihar in February itself and if sources are to be believed the board had also completed evaluating answer sheets some time ago. The examination for inter students concluded on February 16, 2019 with the board beginning the evaluation process immediately after. This year the state board had also released the answer key for the objective questions asked in the board exam question paper.

The Bihar Board Inter result when released will be available on the board's new website which is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year Bihar Board has been extra careful to not repeat the mistakes of last year.

In 2018, though the exams were concluded in February, the board kept on hitting snags and the board result for both inter and matric exams was released in June. First the teacher-evaluators faced problem in evaluating OMR sheets since students had filled information in wrong columns. Then there was a delay in marks entry and finally more than 40,000 mathematics copies for class 10 went missing.

This year, however, the board has been extra careful and has hit its mark with results being released in record time.

In 2018, out of the total 12,07,978 students who appeared in the board exam 6,31,241 students passed the exam with a 52.95% overall pass percentage which was an improvement from the dismal pass percentage of 2017.

