Video: Screams, Prayers As Saudi Amusement Park Ride Crashes On Camera

At least 23 people were injured, some seriously, after a ride in an amusement park in Saudi Arabia's Taif malfunctioned and broke into two. The incident happened at Green Mountain Park in the Al Hada area of Taif on Thursday, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the central pole anchoring the thrill ride--known as '360 Degrees'-- snapping in two parts. The footage shows a group of people enjoying the ride swinging back and forth on a pole. Suddenly, there is a crackling sound, snapping the ride's arm in half, and it collapses with a massive thump, with riders -- screaming and praying-- still onboard.

Three people were critically injured in the incident, per the Khaleej Times report.

Quoting the eyewitnesses, the report said that the ride's pole recoiled at high speed, striking some individuals standing on the opposite side. Some people, who were still seated on the ride when it fell, were also hurt.

Security and emergency services responded swiftly to the incident, while relevant authorities have launched an urgent investigation to determine the exact cause of the malfunction.

The injured were reportedly given first aid at the scene and later transported to hospitals for further treatment.

A similar incident occurred earlier this year in Delhi, when a woman died after falling to death from a roller coaster ride at Fun N Food Water Park near Kapashera in South West Delhi. The 24-year-old woman, identified as Priyanka, fell from the ride due to a seat belt malfunction, according to media reports.