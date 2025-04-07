Hajj 2025: Why Saudi Arabia Temporarily Banned Visas For India, 13 Other Countries

With the Hajj pilgrimage around the corner, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of certain visas to citizens of 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The ban on Umrah, business and family visit visas will be effective till around mid-June, coinciding with the conclusion of the pilgrimage to Makkah.

The ban impacts 14 nations, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen, and Morocco.

The step was reportedly taken to prevent individuals from trying to perform Hajj without proper registration. However, individuals holding Umrah visas can still enter Saudi Arabia until April 13, Pakistan's ARY reported, quoting Saudi authorities.

The reports said the ban was necessitated as many foreign nationals have entered the country on Umrah or visit visas in the past and then overstayed illegally to participate in the Hajj without official authorization, leading to overcrowding and intense heat. In one such incident during the Hajj in 2024, at least 1,200 pilgrims were killed.

The kingdom has a quota system, which allocates specific Hajj slots to each country to regulate the number of pilgrims. People participating illegally in the Hajj bypass this system.

Another reason behind the move was illegal employment. Authorities said that foreigners, using business or family visas, engaged in unauthorized work in Saudi Arabia, violating visa rules and causing labor market disruptions.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has assured that the move has nothing to do with diplomatic concerns and was only taken as a logistical response to ensure a safer and better-organized pilgrimage.

Reports said that authorities have asked the affected travelers to comply with the new rules, as individuals found violating the order may face a five-year restriction on future entries.

Meanwhile, diplomatic visas, residency permits, and visas particular to the Hajj remain unaffected by the move. The Hajj 2025 season is set for June 4-9.