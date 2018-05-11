Bihar Board Result 2018 Not On May 14, Says Board Official Bihar Board result 2018 not to be expected before May 20, confirmed an official. Date still undecided.

An official from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has again clarified that the board exam result for Intermediate and Matriculation will not be announced anytime before May 15. While several media outlets have speculated that Bihar Board result will be announced on May 14/15 , an official form the board clarified to NDTV that the result can be expected only after May 20, 2018.The board official said that while they are trying to release the results by May 20, it would be safe to say that the tentative result announcement date can be between May 20 to May 25.The board will also publish announcement in news papers once the result declaration date is fixed.The board has faced many difficulties during the evaluation process this year. However, the evaluation and marking process is over now and the board is now busy preparing the marks card for the students.The official said that the main difficulty faced by the board was in the decoding process , because many students had made mistakes while filling the details in the OMR sheet. Meanwhile, the board exam result for ICSE and ISC students will be announced on May 14 and so will the board result for MP board students.