Bihar Board Releases Answer Key For Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya Entrance Exam

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the Preliminary Entrance Exam conducted for admission to Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya. The entrance exam for admission to class 6 was conducted on December 3, 2018. The answer key link will remain active on the website till December 10, 2018 in which time students will also be able to submit their objections, if any.

The answer key has been released for all question paper booklets (A, B, C, and D). In case of any objection, either on the questions or answer key, students can follow the steps given below to submit their objection:

Step one: Go to Bihar Board's official website: www.biharboard.online.com.

Step two: Click on the 'Objection Panel for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Simultala, Jamui Entrance (Preliminary) Examination 2019' link.

Step three: Submit objection on the question paper or answer key on the objection panel.

Students should submit their objections by December 10. Any request for submission of objection after the last date will not be entertained by the board.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is an initiative by the Bihar Government to make quality education available to students from underprivileged background. The school has produced many toppers in the past years. In 2018 too, all three state board toppers in the matric exam were from the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya.

