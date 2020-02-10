Bihar Board Intermediate Syllabus Is Completed In A Phased Manner: Education Ministry

Bihar Board 2020: The Intermediate exams in Bihar will be concluded on February 13, 2020.

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry informed the Lok Sabha today that the syllabus of Intermediate (or Class 12) students in Bihar was completed in a phased manner and was monitored rigorously. The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has also informed the Lower House on Monday that, according to the information provided by the State Government of Bihar, crash courses have also been conducted at the end of the session.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the state body which conducts Intermediate and Matric (Class 10) annual examinations, began the examination process for Intermediate students in the first week of February this year.

"Apart from this, the district officials have been instructed to conduct regular inspection to streamline the teaching work. Continuous evaluation is done in the Elementary classes before the student moves into Secondary classes. Also, smart classes have been started in the secondary schools of the State," the HRD minister said.

"As per the information received from the State Government of Bihar, pass percentage in Intermediate Annual Exam, 2018 and 2019 was 52.75 % and 80.25%, respectively," the minister responded to a question regarding the pass percentage of Class 12 students in the recent years.

"Education is in the Concurrent list of the Constitution and majority of the schools are under the domain of the State and Union Territory Governments. It is also informed by the State Government of Bihar that it has developed its own Bihar Curriculum Framework (BCF) in 2008 based on the philosophy and guidelines of National Curriculum Framework (NCF), 2005. Thus, Bihar follows BCF for designing and developing their syllabus and course material," the minister added.

The Intermediate exams in Bihar will be concluded on February 13, 2020.

The Matric or 10th board exam will be conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2020.

Click here for more news on Education News