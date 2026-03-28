Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Likely On March 30 or 31? Check Latest Update

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 results on March 30 or 31, in line with past trends and ongoing internal processes. While an official confirmation is still awaited, sources indicate a strong possibility of the result being declared on March 30. Students are advised to regularly check the board's official website and its X (formerly Twitter) handle for updates.



Result Timeline: What Trends Indicate

Over the past few years, BSEB has consistently declared Matric results in the last week of March. In 2025, the results were announced on March 29 at 12:15 PM, while in the preceding three years, results were declared on March 31. Based on this pattern, the 2026 result is likely to be announced by March 31.

Evaluation Done, Topper Verification Near Completion

The evaluation of answer sheets has been completed. The board is currently in the final stages of topper verification, a mandatory process conducted before the announcement of results.

Topper Verification Process

Under this process, shortlisted students are called to the BSEB headquarters in Patna, where subject experts conduct interviews and oral assessments. Answer sheets and handwriting are also cross-verified. This step ensures accuracy and transparency. Once completed, the board announces the results through a press conference.

BSEB Matric 2026: Exam Details

The Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2026. A total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the exams across the state.

Where To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Once declared, students can access their results on the following official websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

The result will also be available on the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education/results.

How BSEB Declares Results

The board announces results via a press conference at its Patna headquarters. Key details shared include:

Overall pass percentage

Toppers list

Key performance highlights

An official update is typically issued on social media shortly before the announcement.

Details Mentioned On Marksheet

The provisional online marksheet will include:

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Internal/practical marks

Division

Percentage or grade

Pass/fail status

Students should note that the online marksheet is provisional. Original documents can be collected from their respective schools.

How To Download BSEB 10th Result 2026

Visit results.biharboardonline.com

Click on "BSEB Matric Result 2026"

Enter roll code and roll number

Submit the details

View and download the result

At NDTV Education Website:

Visit the NDTV Board Results page

Select the Bihar Board Class 10 result link

Enter credentials and download the result

Important Advice For Students

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid last-minute issues. Due to heavy traffic immediately after the result declaration, official websites may experience slowdowns. Students are advised to remain patient and try alternative platforms if needed.