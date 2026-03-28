Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2026: Result Not Today, Here's When It's Expected

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Class 10 (Matric) results around March 30, 2026, according to sources. While the board has not officially confirmed the date, results are typically announced on or before March 31. Based on the past trends, students can expect the result announcement in the last week of March, with a final confirmation likely shortly before the declaration.

Where To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Once released, students can check and download their provisional marksheets from the official websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

Students can also access their results through the NDTV result checker.

BSEB Matric 2026: Exam Dates And Student Count

The Bihar Board Class 10 exams were conducted between February 17 and February 25, 2026. This year, a total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the examination across the state.

Evaluation Complete, Topper Verification Underway

The evaluation of answer sheets has been completed. The board is currently conducting topper verification, a key step before result declaration.

Under this process:

Shortlisted students are called to the Patna headquarters

Subject experts conduct oral assessments

Answer sheets and handwriting are verified

The results are declared only after this process is completed to ensure transparency and accuracy.

Past Trends: When Were Results Announced?

2025: March 29 (12:15 PM)

Previous 3 years: March 31

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 82.91%.

How Bihar Board Announces Results

The results are declared through a press conference at BSEB headquarters in Patna, where officials announce:

Pass percentage

Toppers list

Key highlights

An official update is usually shared on social media a few hours before the result time.

Details Mentioned On BSEB 10th Marksheet

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Internal/practical marks

Division

Percentage/Grade

Pass/Fail status

Note: The online marksheet is provisional. Original marksheets will be available at schools later.

How To Download Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Visit results.biharboardonline.com

Click on "BSEB Matric Result 2026"

Enter Roll Code and Roll Number

Submit details

View and download your result

How To Check Result On NDTV

Visit the NDTV Board Exam Results page

Select Bihar Board Class 10 result link

Enter roll number

Submit and download result

Important Advice For Students

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid last-minute delays. Heavy traffic is expected on result websites immediately after declaration.