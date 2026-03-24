Bihar Board 10th Result Likely To Be Announced Soon, Download Link Here

Bihar Board 10th Result Out Soon, Check Here
Bihar Board 10th Result Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Class 10 board examination result soon. Once released, students will be able to download their result from the board's official website, interbiharboard.com, or through the NDTV result checker.
Every year, BSEB conducts interviews of potential toppers to ensure transparency and credibility. A team of experts at the Patna headquarters will recheck the answer sheets and conduct interviews. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce the results through a press conference.
The BSEB Class 12 result was announced on March 23, 2026.
Official Websites To Check BSEB 10th Result
- interbiharboard.com
- bsebexam.com
- results.biharboardonline.com
How To Download Bihar Board Class 10 Result Through Official Websites?
- Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com
- Click on the link for "BSEB Matric Result 2026" on the homepage.
- Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference
Check Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page
- Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV.
- Go to the Bihar Class 10 board exam page.
- Enter your name, roll number, personal details, board, Class, stream and other details.
- Click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save your result for future reference.