Bihar Board 10th Result Likely To Be Announced Soon, Download Link Here

Bihar Board 10th Result Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Class 10 board examination result soon. Once released, students will be able to download their result from the board's official website, interbiharboard.com, or through the NDTV result checker.

Every year, BSEB conducts interviews of potential toppers to ensure transparency and credibility. A team of experts at the Patna headquarters will recheck the answer sheets and conduct interviews. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce the results through a press conference.

The BSEB Class 12 result was announced on March 23, 2026.

Official Websites To Check BSEB 10th Result

interbiharboard.com

bsebexam.com

results.biharboardonline.com

How To Download Bihar Board Class 10 Result Through Official Websites?

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link for "BSEB Matric Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Check Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page