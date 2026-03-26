Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Soon? Know When Toppers' Verification Will Begin

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Class 10 (Matric) results soon, with the evaluation process now in its final stages. In the run-up to the declaration, the board is preparing to begin the crucial toppers' verification process.

According to the procedure, shortlisted candidates will be invited to the board office for a detailed verification round. Subject experts will assess their performance through oral questioning, scrutinise answer scripts, and match handwriting samples to ensure authenticity. The results will be declared once this process is completed.



The development comes days after BSEB announced the Intermediate (Class 12) results on March 23. The board had earlier indicated that the Inter results would be released first, followed by the Matric results, with both expected within March.

Result Announcement And Key Details

BSEB traditionally announces results through a press conference. During the briefing, officials disclose key information, including overall pass percentage, toppers' names, total registered candidates, and the number of students who appeared and passed.



Following the announcement, the result links will be activated on official websites as well as the NDTV Education portal.

How To Check Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 (NDTV)

Visit ndtv.com/education/results

Go to "Board Exam Results 2026"

Click on "Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2026"

Enter roll number and required details

Submit to view and download the scorecard

Official Websites To Check Results

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

Steps To Check Result On Official Website

Visit the official BSEB website

Click on the Class 10 result link

Enter roll number and roll code

Submit to view the result

Download and print for future use

Exam Details

This year, a total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the Class 10 examination, conducted at 1,699 centres across Bihar. Each subject carried 100 marks, and students must secure at least 33% to pass. Those who do not meet the criteria will be eligible to appear for compartment exams. The exams were conducted in two shifts, from 9:30am to 12:45pm and from 2pm to 5:15pm.

Previous Year's Performance

In 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 82.11 per cent, with a total of 15,58,077 students appearing for the exam. Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma topped the state with 489 marks out of 500 (97.8%).

The board is expected to announce the Class 10 results soon after completing the ongoing verification process.