Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Official Announcement Soon, Over 15 Lakh Students Await

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the result declaration date for the Class 10 (Matric) exams 2026. This year, a total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the exams, conducted between February 17 and 25. With the Class 12 results declared on March 23, all eyes are now on the Class 10 results.

Typically, the board makes an official announcement shortly before declaring the results. On the Class 12 result day, for instance, the board shared a post on its official social media account at 9:37 AM, announcing that the results would be declared at 1:30 PM.

The evaluation of answer sheets for Class 10 has been completed, and interviews of the state's potential toppers are currently underway.

According to board procedure, shortlisted candidates are invited to the office for a detailed verification round. Subject experts assess performance through oral questioning, scrutinize answer scripts, and match handwriting samples to ensure authenticity. Results are declared once this process is completed.

Last year, the Class 10 result was announced on March 29 at 12.15 PM, with 82.91 per cent of students passing the exam. This year, the results are expected to be released in the last week of March, likely on March 30 or 31. Once released, students can download digital mark sheets online, while original copies will be available at their respective schools after a few days. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to access their results immediately once the links are activated.

Result Announcement And Key Details

BSEB traditionally announces results through a press conference. During the briefing, officials disclose key information, including overall pass percentage, toppers' names, total registered candidates, and the number of students who appeared and passed.

Following the announcement, result links will be activated on official websites as well as the NDTV Education portal.

How To Check Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 (NDTV)

Visit the NDTV education website

Go to "Board Exam Results 2026"

Click on "Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2026"

Enter your roll number and required details

Submit to view and download the scorecard

Official Websites To Check Results

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

Steps To Check Result On Official BSEB Website