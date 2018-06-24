Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: BSEB Matric Results Soon @ Biharboard.ac.in; Check Details here

The BSEB matric results will be released on the official website of Bihar Board, biharboard.ac.in or on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

June 24, 2018
Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: The wait will be over soon for all the Bihar Board 10th Class students. Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) will publish the Bihar Board 10th results or Matric results soon on the official website of the board. According to the confirmation available from the BSEB, the matric results 2018 will be released on the official website of the board on June 26, i.e. next Tuesday. It is expected that the state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will release the BSEB 10th results from Patna. The results will be released on the official website, biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB Class 10 result has been delayed in view of the 42,000 answer sheets that were reported missing. 
 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: All You Need To Know

Here are the details on everything you need to know about BSEB matric results 2018:

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: When to check

The Bihar Board Matric results will be released on June 26, 2018 at 11.30 am.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: Where to check

The BSEB matric results will be released on the official website of BSEB, biharboard.ac.in or on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: How to check

The Bihar Board 10th results can be accessed following these steps:

Step One : Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboard.ac.in

Step Two : Click on the matric results link given on the homepage

Step Three : You will be directed to a third party website, hosted by Indiaresults.com, there, click on matric results links

Step Four : Enter your BSEB matric examination registration details there

Step Five : Submit the details you have entered

Step Six : On next page, check your BSEB 10th results 2018.

The candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board exams may log on directly to indiaresults.com and access their results directly from the third party website. 

On indiaresults portal, to access your results, follow the steps from two given above.

