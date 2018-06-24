Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: BSEB Matric Results Soon @ Biharboard.ac.in; Check Details here The BSEB matric results will be released on the official website of Bihar Board, biharboard.ac.in or on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: All You Need To Know Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: BSEB Matric Results @ Biharboard.ac.in, Indiaresults.com, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Here are the details on everything you need to know about BSEB matric results 2018:



Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: When to check



The Bihar Board Matric results will be released on June 26, 2018 at 11.30 am.



Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: Where to check



The BSEB matric results will be released on the official website of BSEB, biharboard.ac.in or on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.



Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: How to check



The Bihar Board 10th results can be accessed following these steps:



Step One : Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboard.ac.in



Step Two : Click on the matric results link given on the homepage



Step Three : You will be directed to a third party website, hosted by Indiaresults.com, there, click on matric results links



Step Four : Enter your BSEB matric examination registration details there



Step Five : Submit the details you have entered



Step Six : On next page, check your BSEB 10th results 2018.



The candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board exams may log on directly to indiaresults.com and access their results directly from the third party website.



On indiaresults portal, to access your results, follow the steps from two given above.



