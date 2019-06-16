BHU Results 2019: UET, PET Entrance Results Out; Direct Links Here

BHU results 2019: BHU UET results and BHU PET results have been published on bhuonline.in.

BHU results 2019: Entrance exam results for BHU UG and PG admissions in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been released today. The BHU UET results (for Undergraduate or UG) and BHU PET results (for Post Graduate or PG) have been published on the admissions portal, bhuonline.in. Entrance test results of B.Com (Hons.),B.Sc (Ag. Hons.), B.Sc (Maths Hons.), B.Sc (Bio Hons.) and all PG Programs (except MPA , MFA & M.PEd.) have been declared. BHU Entrance test results of remaining Courses are likely to be declared tomorrow, on June 17, 2019.

"The results of Entrance Tests under UET 2019 and PET 2019 would be declared between 15th and 20th June 2019. Candidates are advised to visit www.bhuonline.in only for Entrance Test results," said a statement regarding BHU results said earlier.

Earlier, BHU announced the SET results for admissions to Classes 6, 9 and 11 in schools affiliated with BHU on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance test.

BHU Result 2019: Direct links

Click on following links to check your BHU results:

BHU Result UET-2019

BHU Result PET-2019

BHU admissions related information can be found from official admission website of the varsity, bhuonline.in. And candidates may refer the official website -- bhu.ac.in - for more details.

An official notification published on the BHU results website said candidates may note that hostel allotment for the academic session 2019-20 will be done on the basis of a Composite Merit (100 point scale) derived by giving weightage to the distance of their place of residence from the University (upto 20 points) and marks obtained by them in the entrance test (upto 80 points).

The notification also said counselling for admission to various courses covered under UET and PET is commencing from July 4, 2019.

Call letters for counselling will be issued electronically only.

"All the candidates are advised to visit the University Entrance Test Portal (www.bhuonline.in) every day for counselling schedule, cut-off marks, offer of admission, fee payment deadline, hostel allotment, etc. The University will not be responsible if a candidate fails to notice any of the above time bound activities of the admission," the notification said.

