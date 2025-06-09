Banaras Hindu University School Entrance Test Result Expected Today, Check Here

BHU SET 2025 Result: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is expected to release the result for School Entrance Test (SET) today, June 9, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, bhuonline.in.

BHU SET is an entrance examination conducted for admission to its Central Hindu Boys' School and Central Hindu Girls' School for classes 6, 9 and 11.

BHU SET 2025 Result: How To Download The Result?

Visit the official website, bhuonline.in.

Under the "School Entrance Test (SET) - 2025" section, click on SET-2025 Result.

Enter your login credentials.

Your result for SET will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

BHU SET 2025 Result: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

Candidates' Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Marks Obtained

Rank (if applicable)

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

Stream/Group (For Class 11)

Candidates must make sure to check the details on the marksheet and immediately inform the authorities in case of any discrepancy.

