BHU's School Entrance Test (SET) Result Today

BHU SET Result 2019 Expected Today: Know How To Check

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) admits each year girls and boys in classes VI, IX and XI in the Central Hindu Girls' School and Central Hindu Boys' School through a common entrance test, referred to as BHU School Entrance Test or the BHU SET. This year the exam was held on April 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. The BHU SET results are expected today. Counselling cum admission process for admission to the respective classes in this academic session will begin on June 21. For admission to class 11 through paid seats, BHU will conduct the counselling process after the completion of the admission process.

BHU SET Candidate Login

Details of the examination were notified in March.

"On the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance test, merit list will be drawn for admission in each class and the candidates will be given a seat in the concerned class strictly on the basis of the merit," reads the admission notice. "For admission in class VI, IX and XI, the candidates will have to come for counselling and they will be offered seats in the class/ subject combination of their choice strictly according to their merit ranking so long as the seats remain available. The candidates for admission in class XI will have to exercise their choice combination immediately on the day of counselling," it adds further.

