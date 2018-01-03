Mumbai University Postpones Exam; New Exam Date To Be Communicated Later University of Mumbai has postponed the examinations which were scheduled for today.

University of Mumbai has postponed the examinations which were scheduled for today. Currently, the university is conducting examinations for various courses in different disciplines. The exams were scheduled on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 between 3 pm and 6 pm. The examination will be conducted on a later date which will be communicated to the students in due course of time. The postponement of exam is due to the recent upheaval in Maharashtra.



University of Mumbai had scheduled examination for the following courses on January 3 which were to be conducted between 3 pm to 6 pm: BA Third year annual exam

M.Ed. Special Education (Hearing Impaired) Semester I

MA Part I and II Annual exam

B.Com. Semester VI

M.Com. Part I Annual Exam

B.Sc. Third Year Annual Exam (for IDOL students)

B.Sc. IT Semester V

MCA Semester IV (for IDOL students)

Second LLB/General LLB (Three year Course ) and fourth year LLB (Five year course) Semester VII

Earlier



In 2017, University had come under scanner for delaying results for several courses for which the exams had been conducted in summer 2017. It was then that the Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao had directed that the University must declare the result for the winter examination within 30 days.



