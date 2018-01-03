Savitribai Phule Pune University Postpones Exam, Schools Remain Closed On Wednesday In view of the protest rallies and the Maharashtra bandh called on Wednesday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has postponed the exam which was to be held on Wednesday.

In view of the protest rallies and the Maharashtra bandh called on Wednesday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has postponed the exam which was to be held on Wednesday. The new exam date will be communicated by the University later on. As per an official communication, an M.Com. exam which was scheduled for January 3, 2018 has been canceled. The exam was due to be held in Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik districts. Many of the schools in the city have also declared a holiday on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.



Many schools which were scheduled to re-open on Wednesday after the Christmas vacation also postponed the reopening by a day. Parents of children were informed over email and text message that schools, would remain closed. Some of the schools which did not formally announce a holiday, informed parents that they should practice their own discretion in light of the recent events and not send children to schools.



An event on Wednesday which was being organised by the state Women and Child Welfare Department, the Education Department and the Pune district collectorate, was also postponed. The event was to be attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and approximately 25,000 students. Shailaja Darade, who is the primary education officer, confirmed that the event stands cancelled and the concerned schools were informed about the same.



