Beyond Textbooks: IIT Banaras Hindu University's GramVigyan 2026 To Encourage Young Innovators

GramVigyan 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BHU, Varanasi is going to organise GramVigyan 2026, which is a Science and Sustainability outreach initiative for rural children. The programme will be held on October 24, 2026 and it aims to stir up scientific curiosity, promote sustainability awareness among rural schoolchildren.

The initiative will be organised by the Virtual Sustainable Development Centre (SDG Centre), IIT (BHU), Varanasi, in collaboration with the Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) and the Social Service Council (SSC), IIT (BHU), Varanasi. The event will be held at UPS Tikary, Varanasi. The initiative aims to engage rural schoolchildren of Classes VI-VIII in science and sustainability through experiential learning.

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According to the programme details, the event will consist of hands-on experiments, interactive demonstrations, working models, quizzes and a young innovators challenge. With the help of these activities, students will have opportunities to explore scientific ideas through participation rather than classroom-based learning.

The initiative will focus on connecting science education with real-world issues such as waste management, Clean Energy, water conservation, microbes, sustainable agriculture, and biodiversity.

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GramVigyan 2026 reflects IIT (BHU)'s effort to connect Scientific learning with community engagement and sustainability awareness, scientific outreach, and sustainable development by encouraging young learners to think critically and explore practical solutions for a cleaner and greener future.