Best Education Apps For Indian Students: Exam Prep, Language Learning, Skill Development

With access to a diverse ecosystem of education platforms covering school curriculum, competitive exam preparation, language learning, and skill development, Indian students can now prepare themselves for the job market, learn new skills, and prepare for competitive examinations just by using their mobile phones.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), we are living in an era of cutting-edge digital technologies with immense potential to accelerate progress in addressing the multiple educational crises. These technologies offer much needed solutions in reshaping the future of learning.

List Of Education Apps Making Learning Easy For Students

A student's backpack today is a far cry from what it was ten years ago. In addition to notebooks and textbooks, smartphones and tablets now serve as potent learning aids. From revising math formulas and practising English vocabulary to watching science demonstrations, education apps are making learning more flexible and engaging. Here are some top-picked apps for you.

1. DIKSHA

DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) is a national digital infrastructure for teachers and students that can be accessed after scanning the QR code provided in the NCERT books. After scanning the code, the portal will come up with suggestions and topics that the reader wants to study.

As per official information, the DIKSHA mobile application is loaded with lesson plans, worksheets and activities, to create enjoyable classroom experiences. Students can explore interactive material created by teachers across India.

2. SATHEE

SATHEE (Self-Assessment, Test and Help for Entrance Exams) offers video lectures and study notes prepared by experts from IITs and other reputed institutions. The platform also provides multilingual learning resources free of cost.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, introduced the SATHEE app as a free learning platform to help students prepare for national-level competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

3. SWAYAM Portal

SWAYAM is a programme initiated by the Government of India and designed to achieve the three principles of access, equity and quality. The objective is to take the best teaching learning resources to all, including the most disadvantaged. SWAYAM seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have hitherto remained untouched by the digital revolution and have not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy, the official portal stated.

The platform facilitates hosting of all the courses, taught in classrooms from Class 9 till post-graduation that can be accessed by anyone, anywhere at any time. All the courses are interactive, prepared by the best teachers in the country and are available, free of cost to any learner.

4. myCBSEGuide

This application provides CBSE sample papers, worksheets, revision notes, NCERT solutions, previous year question bank and MCQs.

5. Duolingo

Duolingo is a language-learning platform, offering bite-sized, gamified lessons to help users master over 40 languages. Designed as a fun and highly accessible tool, it builds daily learning habits. The app gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people turned towards learning new languages while sitting at home.

6. Photomath

Photomath can be helpful for students who struggle with Mathematics. Students can scan a math problem using their phone camera, and the app provides step-by-step solutions.

7. Brainly

Brainly works like a student discussion community. Students can ask academic questions and receive answers from peers and educators. The official portal claims, "Brainly is the knowledge-sharing community where hundreds of thousands of students and experts put their heads together to crack their toughest homework questions".

8. Quizlet

Quizlet provides digital study tools, including flashcards, practice quizzes, and collaborative learning games. Quizlet's study tools are designed to help you maximise the benefits of retrieval practice, as per the official website.

Students can explore various such platforms to make learning fun. Several educational platforms also offer skill-based courses, and other learning opportunities.