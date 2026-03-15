Ministry Of Education's Free "SATHEE" App Helps Students Prepare For JEE, NEET, Other Competitive Exams

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, introduced the 'SATHEE' app as a free learning platform to help students prepare for national-level competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

SATHEE (Self-Assessment, Test and Help for Entrance Exams) offers video lectures and study notes prepared by experts from IITs and other reputed institutions. The platform also provides multilingual learning resources free of cost.

Recently, the app was featured in the "Real-World Impact of AI in Education" Casebook unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. On the occasion, an AI-enabled version of the SATHEE platform was also announced, introducing advanced features to enhance exam preparation.

The app includes mock tests, assessments, detailed study material and previous years' question papers to help students evaluate their preparation.

The initiative aims to support economically weaker students by enabling them to prepare for competitive exams without expensive coaching. Students can access the platform anytime, allowing them to study at their convenience.

Apart from JEE, NEET and CUET, the app also supports preparation for other exams including Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exams and ICAR examinations.

Check the SATHEE website and app here.

The platform also allows students to ask questions and get their doubts resolved. The content is updated regularly in line with changing exam patterns, and the app has been designed to be simple and accessible so that students from rural areas can also benefit from it.