Bengal Colleges Not To Retain Original Certificates Of Students

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said an educational institute cannot retain the original certificates of students who apply in various courses.

Education | | Updated: November 09, 2018 15:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bengal Colleges Not To Retain Original Certificates Of Students

Bengal Colleges Not To Retain Original Certificates Of Students

Kolkata: 

Giving an affirmative nod to the notification issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Thursday said an educational institute cannot retain the original certificates of students who apply in various courses.

"We have instructed that Higher Education Institutions (HEI) cannot retain the original marksheet of a student. Regarding the UGC notification related to the prospectus, I will have to see the details and then decide," Chatterjee said.

He said that every institution does not issue a prospectus as some of them put it up on the website. Hence, he will see the details and decide later.

According to the UGC notification, no HEI can insist that students submit any original academic and personal certificates like marksheets and school leaving certificates at the time of the submission of the admission form. They can ask for it for verification and will have to return it immediately.

The notice mentions about the provision of refund of fees in case a student withdraws from the programme and that no HEI should force them to purchase the institutional prospectus. It will be the choice of the applicant.

Click here for more Education News



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UGC

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveBhai DoojH-1B VisaTalks with TalibanKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds

................................ Advertisement ................................