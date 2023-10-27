Bar Council Of India Revises Schedule For Law Exam, Check Details

The Bar Council of India has revised the schedule for the All India Bar Examination-18 (AIBE 18).

As per the revised schedule, the online registration will now close on November 10, 2023. The last date of payments through online mode for the exam is November 11, 2023.

The previous deadline to submit the registrations was November 4. The last date for correction in registration form is November 12, 2023.

The admit cards will be released from November 25, 2023 to November 30, 2023.

The examination has been scheduled for December 3,2023. The exam was previously set for November 26.

The council also mentioned in the notification that the passing percentage in the exam is fixed at 45% for General /OBC candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and specially abled candidates.

All India Bar Examination is certification exam conducted twice a year by Bar Council of India for law graduates who wish to start practice of profession as Lawyer. The exam is conducted in 50 cities having 140 centres as an open book exam. The exam is conducted to assess basic level knowledge of a member and lay down minimum benchmark for entering into practice of law in addition to assessing candidate's analytical skills.

Steps to apply for the AIBE 18 exam

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AIBE 18 registration link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, enter your email ID to log in.

Step 4: Fill out the AIBE 18 registration form by entering all the necessary details.

Step 5: Upload the specified documents, and pay the examination fee via online mode.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout of it.