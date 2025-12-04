Bar Council Of India Releases AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025, Check Steps To Raise Objection

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the answer key for the AIBE 20 exam 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of All India Bar Examination to check the answer key. The key has been released for all four sets A, B, C and D. Candidates can access the document and check their marked responses to figure out their probable scores.

The BCI has also opened the objection window for students who wish to raise any objection in the answer key. Candidates have time till December 10, 2025 to raise objection against any discrepancy in the key. AIBE will not accept any objection after 11:59 pm on December 10.

The council will evaluate all objections submitted before preparing the final answer key. The final answer key of the AIBE 20 will be published after a few weeks.

The AIBE examination for 2025 was conducted on Sunday, November 30.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com (primary portal) or barcouncilofindia.org (BCI site for notifications).

On the homepage, look for the "AIBE 20 Provisional Answer Key 2025" or "Download Answer Key" link under the "Important Notice".

Click on the relevant set (A, B, C, or D) from the options provided. The PDF will open or download automatically.

Take a printout for easy reference while cross-checking your responses.

Steps to raise objections:

Visit the official website.

Access the objection link

Login using credentials

Select the question set and details

Provide justification

Pay the required fee and submit.

Helpline: For issues, contact BCI at 011-49225000 or email aibe@bci.org.in.

The BCI said the passing percentage is fixed at 45 per cent for General and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates and 40 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Disabled candidates.



The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is a national qualification test administered by the Bar Council of India (BCI) under the Advocates Act of 1961. It evaluates law graduates' legal knowledge and analytical abilities to determine their eligibility for enrollment as advocates.



Passing the AIBE grants candidates a Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is required to practice law in any court in India.