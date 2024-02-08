Year Abroad At Top 500 Institutions: Banaras Hindu University Launches Global Faculty Programme

BHU's Global Experience Faculty Programme offers a Rs 2.48 lakh monthly fellowship, covering travel.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched a new initiative called the Global Experience Faculty Programme (GEFP). The programme is designed to give faculty members the chance to spend up to a year in leading global institutions ranked in the top 500, according to THE or QS rankings. It particularly targets teachers who have had limited exposure to international experiences in their academic careers.

Part of BHU's Institution of Eminence initiative, the GEFP offers participants a monthly consolidated fellowship of $3000 (Rs 2.48 lakh) along with covering travel expenses.

Vice-chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain said, "Our goal is to facilitate the growth and development of our faculty while fostering collaborations with prestigious international institutions to enhance BHU's global outreach and presence."

Professor Sanjay Kumar, BHU's IoE Coordinator, highlighted the GEFP's role in providing invaluable exposure to international academic practices, thereby enhancing the teaching and research capabilities of BHU's educators. This initiative, which allows for the assimilation of best practices from the top 500 institutions, is poised to significantly contribute to the overall growth and excellence of Banaras Hindu University.