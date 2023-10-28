Banaras Hindu University Invites Applications For Junior Research Fellow

Banaras Hindu University has invited applications for the post of a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (01) in a SERB sponsored Project titled 'Role of transcription factor Cut in glial niche development and its influence on Neural Stem Cell microenvironment'.

Interested candidates can submit the application forms by November 17, 2023.

The project has been sanctioned for three years and will pay the candidates an amount of Rs 31,000 per month + HRA 16%.

Eligibility

The candidates are required to have a degree in MSc in Zoology/Life Sciences/Biochemistry/Bioinformatics/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Molecular and Human Genetics or related area. They must have secured at least 55 per cent marks and must have qualified NET/GATE.

The upper age limit of the candidate is 28 years. The candidate with experience in the relevant area will be preferred. Candidates having knowledge of programming, languages such as Python and Java and understanding of statistical tool such as R will be given preference.

Application process

The candidates are required to submit the application forms providing name, permanent and correspondence address, names of father and mother, telephone number and e-mail address, details of educational career (starting from High School or equivalent) along with attested copies of all mark-sheets and certificates and details of experience, if any, through Google form.