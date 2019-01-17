IIT Hyderabad To Launch B.Tech. In Artificial Intelligence. A First In India

IIT Hyderabad is already offering an M.Tech. program in Artificial Intelligence - Machine Learning.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is launching a full-fledged B.Tech. programme in Artificial Intelligence from the coming Academic Year (2019-2020). It has become the first Indian Educational Institution to offer such a full-fledged B.Tech. programme in AI and likely the third institute globally - after Carnegie Mellon University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), both of which are in the U.S, said a statement from the technological and engineering institute in an official release.

The course will have an intake of around 20 students who can take the program through the JEE Advanced, the entrance exam used for admission to graduate courses in IITs.

The Institute also said the mission of the Department of Artificial Intelligence, IIT Hyderabad, is to produce students with a sound understanding of the fundamentals of theory and practice of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The programme also aims to enable students to become leaders in the industry and academia nationally and internationally and meet the pressing demands of the nation in the areas of AI and Machine Learning.

IIT Hyderabad is already offering an M.Tech. program in Artificial Intelligence - Machine Learning.

"The basic aim is to create a complete ecosystem for Artificial Intelligence Academics and Research at IIT Hyderabad. This involves B.Tech., M.Tech. and different Minor Programs in AI. Moreover, the R&D will be strongly entwined with academics," Prof U.B. Desai, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said while speaking about the importance of this course.

It is envisaged that students graduating from these programs will apply their training to become leaders in the industry and academia and contribute to building a better future for India and the world.

The ethical impact of AI and its technologies on areas such as privacy, bias and related issues will also be a key component of this B.Tech. programme.

"AI solutions are particularly promising for India (given the availability of a large corpus of data) where it can have a major positive impact on several critical domains such as healthcare, crop and soil management, weather prediction, surveillance and security, and defence. Long term and robust solutions to problems in these domains require a systematic and disciplined approach that is rooted in the fundamentals of AI. However, the demand for professionals trained in this area far exceeds the current supply. The BTech program in AI is a step in the direction of addressing this highly skewed demand-supply scenario," said Dr. Sumohana Channappayya, Dean (Research and Development), highlighting the features of this course.

Read more:

Students Of IIT Hyderabad Get 213 Offers From 80 Companies

IIT Hyderabad Scientists Develop Smartphone-Based Sensors To Detect Milk Adulteration

IIT Hyderabad Launches Liberal Arts Minor In 'Artificial Intelligence And Humanity'

IIT Hyderabad Startup Launches Affordable Lithium Batteries

Click here for more Education News

