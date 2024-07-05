Australia's UOW India Centre At GIFT City To Begin Classes From July

The University of Wollongong India (UOW India) at GIFT City, Gujarat, will start classes with two programmes: the Master of Computing in Data Analytics and the Graduate Certificate in Computing, in July 2024.

The university has also opened applications for its three FinTech programmes: the Master of Financial Technology, the Master of Financial Technology (Extension), and the Graduate Certificate in Financial Technology. Classes for these courses will begin in November this year.

Australia's UOW India Centre: Courses

Computer Science and Information Systems

Graduate Certificate in Computing

It provides specialised knowledge in computing with a focus on system analysis and project management.

Master of Computing (Data Analytics)

This course offers expertise in computing and data analytics.

Finance And FinTech

Graduate Certificate in Financial Technology

Provides an understanding of how technology is applied to domains such as banking and insurance.

Master of Financial Technology (FinTech)

Offers a comprehensive understanding of the financial technology industry and its impact on the global economy.

Master of Financial Technology (FinTech) Extension

It Provides an in-depth exploration of FinTech, including courses in web development, system analysis, and project management.

Last year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his Australian counterpart Jason Clare announced the opening of two campuses of Australian universities at GIFT City in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which places a strong emphasis on internationalising education. The announcement was made during their visit to the prospective campuses of Wollongong and Deakin Universities at GIFT City. The vice-chancellors of Deakin University and the University of Wollongong emphasised the significance of country-to-country partnerships and highlighted the substantial growth in bilateral relations between India and Australia, even during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. They also discussed future plans, including the scheduled launch of courses at the Indian campuses.